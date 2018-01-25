ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia’s lieutenant governor called for a new voting system that leaves a paper trail, leading the state’s top election official to accuse him of joining “liberal conspiracy theorists.”

Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, a leading candidate in the governor’s race, told WABE-FM on Wednesday that a paper ballot system would preserve election integrity.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who oversees the voting system and is also running for governor, blasted Cagle’s comments.

In a statement, Kemp’s office said Georgia legislators and voters should offer input, but “not conspiracy theorists or misinformed, craven candidates for higher office.”

Kemp and other officials have been the subject of an elections integrity lawsuit in which a crucial computer server was quietly wiped clean just after the suit was filed. Kemp has denied wrongdoing.

___

Information from: WABE-FM, http://www.wabe.org/