MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont high school will fly a Black Lives Matter flag outside the school for the month of February, Black History Month.

Montpelier Public Schools announced Wednesday that Montpelier High School would fly the flag after a year of school officials working with the student-led Racial Justice Alliance. The student group said in a statement that Vermont has a long history as being at the forefront of civil rights movement, and the decision to fly the flag builds on that legacy.

The school board unanimously voted on Jan. 17 to raise the Black Lives Matter flag in front of Montpelier High School in February.

Superintendent Brian Ricca says he acknowledges some people will disagree with the decision, but says it’s important for the community to engage this conversation thoughtfully.