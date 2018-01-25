HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s governor is condemning detentions by federal immigration officials in Middlesex County.

NJ.com reports Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he met “with families torn apart” and with others seeking sanctuary at the Reformed Church of Highland Park on Thursday.

The Rev. Seth Kaper-Dale told the Asbury Park Press that two Indonesians were detained after agents went to their homes simultaneously.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the agency arrested two foreign nationals in Franklin Park and Metuchen on Thursday “during a targeted enforcement operation.” ICE says all enforcement actions are part of “routine, daily targeted operations.” The agency says it does not target individuals based on religion, ethnicity, gender or race.

Murphy has vowed to fight for all New Jerseyans living in fear of deportation.

___

