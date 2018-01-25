HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Democratic leaders of the Connecticut Senate want public hearings held on the General Assembly’s sexual harassment policies and whether any changes need to be made.

Democratic Senate President Martin Looney said Thursday the policies were last updated in July 2014 and lawmakers are seeking input from members of the public and experts. It’s unclear when the hearings would be held.

The Associated Press recently requested records from all four legislative caucuses and the Office of Legislative Management regarding any sexual misconduct or harassment complaints against lawmakers since 2008. All reported having no records of formal complaints filed against lawmakers. They also said they had no records of financial settlements paid because of misconduct or harassment.

Caucus staff confirmed several former lawmakers in the past were verbally reprimanded for inappropriate behavior.