The State Department, hoping to mollify lawmakers who say deadly opioids are slipping through the mail stream, told Congress Thursday that within two years most countries will be able to describe packages to inspectors before they enter the U.S.

The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations says that despite progress in recent years, it is still far too easy for U.S. consumers to order fentanyl and other potent opioids online.

Chinese drug salesmen are exploiting the U.S. mail, which has struggled to extract advanced electronic data (AED) from foreign posts, even though private couriers like UPS and FedEx supply it before each of their parcels arrive at sorting facilities.

The data allow customs inspectors to discover trafficking patterns and intercept illicit packages.

Officials from the State Department, U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the landscape is improving, as developing nations acquire the tech savvy to supply AED or decide to cooperate.

“We’re confident that by 2020 the United States will be receiving AED for most of the mail entering the country,” Joseph P. Murphy, chief of international postal affairs at the State Department, told the subcommittee.

Upon questioning, however, Mr. Murphy clarified that government officials expect countries to have the “ability” to provide the data by 2020. It’s unclear whether the U.S. will actually receive it.

“There isn’t at this point a firm deadline by which every country must be able to send AED for all of its mail,” he testified.

Subcommittee Chairman Rob Portman of Ohio said he’s growing impatient, since thousands are dying from overdoses right now.

While he applauded the postal service for setting up pilot programs to get China and other countries to provide more data, only about 40 percent of incoming packages are preceded by electronic data, even though the U.S. includes it on nearly all of the packages it sends overseas.

Mr. Portman, a Republican, said the postal service and customs agency need to make thwarting illicit shipments of fentanyl a priority, while doing a better job of coordinating their efforts. He cited internal agency emails that suggest the two agencies are working at cross purposes — one delivers the mail, the other scrutinizes it — or need another nudge from Congress to take the problem seriously.

The senator’s office said inspectors extended their targeting program from John F. Kennedy International Airport to key shipping gateways in Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and Chicago after Congress turned the screws in a public hearing in early 2017.

Thursday’s hearing followed the release of a 100-page report that says Senate investigators were able to trace hundreds of transactions between Chinese fentanyl merchants and American buyers over the course of a year. The illegal drugs came through the regular mail and could be tied to seven overdose deaths and 18 arrests involving synthetic opioids.

The investigators tried to buy fentanyl themselves, starting with a Google search, and found it “shockingly easy” to do, according to Mr. Portman.

All of the sellers preferred to use the foreign mail network that includes the U.S. Postal Service, boasting that delivery was “essentially guaranteed” in contrast to private carriers like FedEx.

“This is a massive loophole that’s undermining the safety and security of our country,” Mr. Portman said.

Some of the advanced electronic data that does arrive is indecipherable, the senator added, amounting to gobbledygook from someone who doesn’t know how to write out an American address.

Drug overdoses killed 60,000 people in 2016, according to government estimates, driven in large part by the influx of fentanyl and its analogs into the heroin supply, so Mr. Portman is pushing legislation that would mandate electric data on all mail from overseas.

“How many more people have to die before we keep this poison out of our communities?” Mr. Portman said.

Sen. Tom Carper, Delaware Democrat whose staff co-authored the report, said the fight needs to be an “all-hands-on-deck moment.”

The Department of Justice says one of those hands — China — is becoming more cooperative.

It’s taken steps to schedule specific fentanyl compounds, and it is preparing a more sweeping ban on all of its varieties.

Chinese authorities on Thursday insisted they want to be helpful, according to the Associated Press.

“Anti-drug coordination is one of the highlights of China-U.S. law enforcement cooperation,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. “We stand ready to work with the U.S. to enhance our coordination in this field.”