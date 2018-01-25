Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Thursday that he’s surprised how much attention his comments on the dollar received since it’s a consistent point he’s made for the past year.

“I am a bit surprised,” Mr. Mnuchin said on Fox Business. “My comments about the dollar had been completely consistent with what I’ve said over the last year.”

Mr. Mnuchin is at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. At a Wednesday panel discussion, he said that the drop in the dollar was “not a concern of mine,” adding that the dollar will strengthen as the economy continues to prosper.

“If you look at my full transcript from yesterday, it was incredibly balanced, it was consistent with what I’ve said over the last year, and it wasn’t news,” he added.



The dollar plunged to its biggest drop in 10 months on Wednesday, giving more attention to the comments then they may have otherwise received.

Mr. Mnuchin said the dollar is among the “most liquid trading markets in the world” and that people have confidence in the dollar, which gives it a safety other currencies do not have.