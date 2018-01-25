A Virginia school board has renamed a middle school named after Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederate States, according to the Daily Press.

The newspaper reported that the Hampton School Board on Wednesday decided that when Jefferson Davis Middle School opens in the fall it will be known as Cesar Tarrant Middle School, in honor of a slave who became a Revolutionary War hero.

The move is part of the ongoing fallout from the violent clashes in Charlottesville over the summer at a white nationalist sponsored protest against the proposed removal of a Confederate General Robert E Lee statue - renewing a conversation over the proper place of Confederate memorials in localities across the country.

The school board has been mulling a name change since 2016 and pressure built for a new name following the violence in Charlottesville.