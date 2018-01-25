Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday that more businesses are acknowledging the need to change world trade systems.

“Surprisingly, there’s a growing recognition that the world trade system needs to be fixed,” Mr. Ross said on Fox Business.

The secretary is in Davos, Switzerland, attending the World Economic Forum. He pushed back on the accusation that the U.S. has become more of a protectionist country.

“I had a big panel discussion yesterday, including the head of the WTO [World Trade Organization], head of Cargill, head of Standard Chartered. And I asked them a simple question, ‘cause they were all claiming we were protectionist, I said name me the country that is less protectionist than we are, and they had no answer,” Mr. Ross said.

President Trump will also attend part of the economic event this week.