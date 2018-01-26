President Trump offered an apology for retweeting unverified videos from a far-right group in Britain last year in a preview of his upcoming interview with British host Piers Morgan.

“I am a big believer in fighting radical, Islamic terror. This was a depiction of radical Islamic terror,” Mr. Trump said of the retweets.

The president retweeted three videos in November from the group, British First, known as an “ultra-nationalist” group. The videos, which are unverified, showed Muslims attacking people and smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary. Mr. Trump explained to Mr. Moran that he did not know the group was affiliated with radical and racist views.

“If you’re telling me these are horrible people, horrible racist people, I would certainly apologize if you’d like me to do that,” Mr. Trump said.

He added that he has a great affection for the United Kingdom and does not want to do anything to cause harm to the people of Britain.



The piece with Mr. Morgan, a known supporter of Mr. Trump, is the president’s first international television interview since taking office and will air on Sunday.