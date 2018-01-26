President Trump said the DACA problem will be solved even if they need a little more time, according to a CNBC interview that aired Friday.

“We want to do what’s right, and we’re going to do what’s right, and we’re going to solve the DACA problem. And I don’t think the Democrats would want to pull another shutdown. But we’ll get it solved,” Mr. Trump said on CNBC.

“And if we need a little more time, we’ll take a little more time. I want to get the problem solved correctly,” he added.

The president also said that some of the Republican senators who he’s been working with such as Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia and Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia have all shifted their positions on DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — during the debate, which the president says has moved them closer to a deal.

“They’ve really shifted a lot, and I think they’re willing to shift more, and so am I,” he said.

He added that he’s open to citizenship for DACA recipients in 10 to 12 years depending on the final deal that lawmakers reach.