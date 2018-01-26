President Trump said he’s not worried about the strength of the dollar and said no one should be talking about currency since it easily fluctuates, CNBC reported Friday.

“Number one, I don’t like talking about it because, frankly, nobody should be talking about it. It should be what it is. It should also be based on the strength of the country,” Mr. Trump told CNBC.

Mr. Trump was reacting to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s comment earlier this week that he wasn’t worried about the drop in the value of the dollar. Mr. Trump said the comments were taken out of context, but that the dollar will bounce back as the U.S. economy continues to grow.

“We are doing so well. Our country is becoming so economically strong again — and strong in other ways too, by the way — that the dollar is going to get stronger and stronger. And ultimately, I want to see a strong dollar. Right now, it floats. But it’s your great reserve currency. There can never be anything even close to it. There is nothing close to it. There never will be,” he explained.

Mr. Trump said he wants “reciprocal” trading with countries like China and Japan. He said that if those countries are going to tax U.S. products sold in their countries, then their products should be taxed in return.

“I want reciprocal. If they’re going to charge us 100 percent for a motorcycle, it should be 100 percent the other way, too,” he said.