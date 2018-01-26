President Trump told global business leaders Friday that he had better success with the media as a businessman than he has as a politician.

During a discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with forum founder Klaus Schwab, Mr. Trump said one of the reasons for his success in private enterprise was his ability to be “treated really well by the press.”

“It wasn’t until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be,” Mr Trump said. Pointing into the audience, he added: “… as the cameras start going off in the background.”

Some in the audience booed.

Mr. Trump added, “But overall, the bottom line, somebody said, ‘Well they couldn’t have been that bad because here we are, we’re president.’ “

The president said it’s important for him to be a booster for the U.S. economy.

“I think I’ve been a cheerleader for our country,” Mr. Trump said. “Everybody representing a company or a country has to be a cheerleader, or no matter what you do, it’s just not going to work. The reason I’m a cheerleader is because it’s easy, because I love our country. I think we’re just doing really well. We look forward to seeing you in America.”