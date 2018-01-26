Former Vice President Biden is scheduled to parachute into Indiana to lend his political starpower to incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly at a fundraiser next month.

Mr. Donnelly is running for re-election in a state that President Trump carried by almost 20 points, feeding into the idea that the Indiana Democrat has his work cut out for him in the fall election.

The Biden fundraiser, first reported by the Indy Star, is set to take place in Indianapolis of Friday, Feb. 9.

“Throughout both of their careers, Joe Donnelly and Vice President Biden have been champions for middle-class Americans: folks who want to work hard for a decent wage, provide for their families, and make sure their kids have a fair shot at the American dream,” Peter Hanscom, Mr. Donnelly’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

“Joe’s excited to welcome Vice President Biden back to Indiana to help spread Joe’s message of hard work and common sense that resonates so strongly with Hoosier voters.”