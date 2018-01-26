By Douglas Ernst - The Washington Times - Friday, January 26, 2018

A Chicago man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault told prosecutors this week that he is “a 9-year-old trapped in an adult’s body.”

Joseph Roman, 38, appeared before a Cook County judge on Wednesday and rationalized sexual assault against three girls by likening his mental state to that of a child.The suspect gave video admission on Monday after he was taken into custody.

Court documents examined by The Chicago Tribune accuse Mr. Roman of repeatedly assaulting three girls between 6 to 8 years old. Each victim of the Class X felony belonged to a different family that was temporarily staying in the suspect’s home.

The attacks were said to occur between the following dates:

  • Victim one: August 2015 and December 2017.
  • Victim two: October 2016 for a period of 10 weeks.
  • Victim three: January 2017 through January 2018.

The suspect was held without bail, the newspaper reported.

Convictions for Class X felonies usually result in prison sentences between six and 30 years, although extended terms can reach up to sixty years. Probation is also prohibited.

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide