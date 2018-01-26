A Chicago man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault told prosecutors this week that he is “a 9-year-old trapped in an adult’s body.”

Joseph Roman, 38, appeared before a Cook County judge on Wednesday and rationalized sexual assault against three girls by likening his mental state to that of a child.The suspect gave video admission on Monday after he was taken into custody.

Court documents examined by The Chicago Tribune accuse Mr. Roman of repeatedly assaulting three girls between 6 to 8 years old. Each victim of the Class X felony belonged to a different family that was temporarily staying in the suspect’s home.

The attacks were said to occur between the following dates:

Victim one: August 2015 and December 2017.

Victim two: October 2016 for a period of 10 weeks.

Victim three: January 2017 through January 2018.

The suspect was held without bail, the newspaper reported.

Convictions for Class X felonies usually result in prison sentences between six and 30 years, although extended terms can reach up to sixty years. Probation is also prohibited.