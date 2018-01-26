Rep. Pat Meehan announced late Thursday that he will not run for re-election after reports about a sexual harassment payment using taxpayer funds became public.

“After consultation with my wife, Carolyn, and with my three sons, and after prayerful reflection, I write to inform you that I will not seek re-election to the United States Congress for the Seventh Congressional District in 2018,” he wrote to his campaign chairman, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.



Mr. Meehan, Pennsylvania Republican, used taxpayer funds to settle a claim with a former aide who he called his “soul mate” in a letter he sent her. Mr. Meehan released the letter to the public to show he did not cross inappropriate boundaries. He said that he never pursued a sexual relationship with her, but admitted that he did become upset when he learned she had a new boyfriend.

Mr. Meehan is still facing a House Ethics Committee review, a committee he was formerly a member of before House Speaker Paul D. Ryan reassigned him in light of this incident.

He still holds that he acted appropriately with his aide despite have a close relationship with her.