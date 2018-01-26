Casino mogul Steve Wynn allegedly forced an employee into having sex with him and created a “sexualized” workplace, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Mr. Wynn had a pattern of this behavior spanning decades, according to the article, and including a $7.5 million in 2005 to settle a complaint with a manicurist.

Mr. Wynn, who currently serves as finance chairman for the Republican National Committee, denied the allegations.

“The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

He said the revelations came from his ex-wife, who recently filed a lawsuit to renegotiate the terms of their divorce.

Wynn Resorts shares dropped by just over 6 percent Friday after the report came out, according to Market Watch.