A U.S. trade panel has unexpectedly rejected a claim from aerospace giant Boeing Inc. against Montreal-based Bombardier Inc., in one of the most high-profile corporate trade battles to date of the Trump administration.

Defying the predictions of experts and even of the Canadian company itself, the International Trade Commission ‪on Friday afternoon‬ refused to back a U.S. Commerce Department recommendation to slap a nearly 300 percent tariff on sales of the 108-to-133-seat Bombardier C Series aircraft, which Boeing had argued benefited from unfair government subsidies and was being dumped below cost in the U.S. market.

The ITC ruled Boeing had not made the case it suffered damages from the Canadian rival, whose planes have yet to enter the U.S. market. Bombardier said the medium-range C Series aircraft were smaller than Boeing’s commercial models, and thus not a direct competitor to the Chicago-based firm.

The decision comes in the same week in which President Trump approved his first major restrictions on foreign competition, slapping new tariffs on Chinese-made solar panels and Korean washing machines.

The news sent the Canadian company’s stock shooting up.

Bombardier in a statement praised the ruling as a “victory for innovation, competition, and the rule of law,” while Boeing said it would continue to compile evidence of what it called “illegal subsidies and dumped pricing.”