RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Lower Yakima Valley cattle ranchers have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense for nearly $15 million for damage to their land and livelihood after a 2016 wildfire.

The Tri-City Herald reported Friday that the lawsuit filed in federal court claims a gunner fired at a target and the burst of ammunition ricocheted onto a ridge line, sparking a fire that spread across 275 square miles and threatened the Hanford nuclear reservation.

The suit says the U.S. Army acted recklessly in allowing training exercises to proceed July 30, 2016, the day the Range 12 Fire started, despite a red flag fire warning.

The suit was filed by Carl and Marshall Anderson and Elmer C. Anderson Inc., with land near Prosser, and Jeff Wiersma and J2 Cattle Co., with ranch land near Outlook.

