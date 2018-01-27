President Trump’s insistence that he’s anything but racist contradicts several years spent feuding with influential black Americans, according to late night host Bill Maher — a reputation he deemed worthy of being written on his gravestone.

“If Donald Trump keeps insisting that he’s the ‘least racist person anyone has ever met,’ he has to explain why the single most consistent thing in his whole life is he loves to pick fights with black people,” the host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” said during Friday’s episode.

“Of all his myriad insanities, if I had to pick one line for his tombstone it would be: ‘Here lies Donald Trump; picked fights with black people,’” the comic added.

The “Real Time” host subsequently rattled off a partial list of people targeted by Mr. Trump’s frequent tirades, including football player Colin Kaepernick, CNN anchor Don Lemon, former President Barack Obama and the cast of the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” among others.

“I could continue this list, but we’d be here through the end of February, which is Black History Month, or as Trump likes to say, ‘All Months Matter,’” Mr. Maher quipped.

Mr. Trump has frequently been accused of making racist comments, including earlier this month when he allegedly used an expletive to describe Haiti and African nations.

“No, no, I’m not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed,” Mr. Trump told reporters afterwards. “That I can tell you.”