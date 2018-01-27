CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Senate committee is recommending further study of a proposal to ban so-called “bump stocks” on guns in New Hampshire.

Sen. Jeff Woodburn, a Democrat from Whitefield, sponsored the bill in response to the mass shooting in Las Vegas in October, when a man killed 58 people during a country music concert. Weapons found in his room reportedly were equipped with bump stocks, accessories that speed up their firing rate.

At a public hearing on the bill, Woodburn said there’s no need for such firepower for recreational or hunting purposes. Critics called the bill poorly worded and overly broad. The Senate Judiciary Committee is recommending further study.