President Trump marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday by tweeting a message of resolve to prevent another genocide.

“On Holocaust Remembrance Day we mourn and grieve the murder of 6 million innocent Jewish men, women and children, and the millions of others who perished in the evil Nazi Genocide. We pledge with all of our might and resolve: Never Again!” the president said on Twitter.

The president spent the day at the White House, after returning Friday night from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

First lady Melania Trump toured the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington on Thursday.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust,” she said after the tour. “Yet it is also through our shared humanity that we come together now in commemoration, strength, and love. My heart is with you, and we remember.”