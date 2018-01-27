President Trump has told African leaders in a letter that he “deeply respects” the people of Africa and that Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson will visit the continent in March.

Mr. Trump said the U.S. “profoundly respects” the partnerships and values shared with Africans. He also said he’s committed to “strong and respectful relationships with African states.”

The letter, first reported by NBC News, comes after African leaders demanded an apology for the president’s reported remarks calling African nations “s—hole countries” in a meeting with U.S. lawmakers on immigration. Mr. Trump has denied using such language.

The president offered “best wishes for a successful summit” of the African Union this weekend in Ethiopia, and noted that U.S. and African troops are “fighting side by side to defeat terrorists and build secure communities.”

On Friday, Mr. Trump met with Rwanda’s president and new African Union chair Paul Kagame at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“It’s an honor to have you as a friend,” the president told Mr. Kagame.

Mr. Kagame said they had “good discussions.”

“I wanted to thank you for the support we have received from you personal[ly] and your administration,” he told Mr. Trump.

In his letter, Mr. Trump said Mr. Tillerson will make an “extended visit” to Africa in March.