ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The FBI says a standoff involving a bank robbery suspect ended with the man’s death when he apparently shot himself in his Albuquerque home.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says 44-year-old Christopher Tracy Schlarb was alone at the time and that no law enforcement officers fired their weapons during the standoff Friday.

Fisher says FBI agents and Albuquerque police officers had tried to arrest Schlarb on a federal complaint charging him with Albuquerque bank robberies on Dec. 5 and Jan. 11.

According to Fisher, Schlarb refused to leave his home and that a single gunshot was heard after authorities tried to negotiate his surrender.

Fisher says an autopsy will be performed to officially determine the cause of death.