BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Two of the nation’s leading bond agencies are highlighting health reform efforts made by the University of Vermont Health Network.

S&P; Global Ratings upgraded the network’s bond rating to ‘A’ status, while Moody’s Investor’s Service boosted the network’s rating to ‘A2.’

Network spokesman Michael Carrese said S&P; pointed to the network’s leadership in moving from a “fee for service” model to an accountable care organization focused on quality of care.

The bond rating agencies noted that the UVM Health Network has focused on improving coordination of care, increasing access to primary care and implementing a unified electronic health record. The analysts said the network is prepared for risks posed by such changes.

The UVM network includes six hospitals and one home health care affiliate in Vermont and Northern New York.