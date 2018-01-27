KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a 22-year-old Kansas City man who was investigated for possible terrorism was sentenced for four years in prison for passport fraud.

Isse Aweis Mohamud, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Somalia, was sentenced Friday for lying on his passport application.

The FBI began investigating Mohamud in April 2017 after his family in Kansas City reported him missing and said they were worried he had gone overseas to take part in jihadi.

Egyptian authorities detained Mohamud before voluntarily returning him to the United States.

Mohamud said on his passport application that he planned to visit Canada, which he admitted was a lie.

Prosecutors said in the plea agreement that they found no direct evidence of terrorism activity by Mohamud.