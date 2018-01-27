ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont lawmakers are asking residents for their feedback on three bills regarding gun legislation.

The Caledonian Record reports the Senate Committee on Judiciary will host a public hearing next week on two Senate bills and one House bill.

The House bill would allow law enforcement to confiscate firearms where a person is arrested or cited for domestic assault.

One Senate bill supports a universal background check for all firearm transactions. The other Senate bill would allow police to identify a person they believe should not have a gun and petition the court to seize the firearm.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Montpelier State House.

Republican Sen. Joe Benning, who serves on the judiciary committee, says he expects up to 2,000 people to attend.