Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigned Saturday as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid published allegations of longtime sexual misconduct.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement that she accepted Mr. Wynn’s resignation. She made no reference to the allegations.

Mr. Wynn, 76, a major donor to Republican candidates and committees, was President Trump’s choice for the finance position. A replacement has not been announced.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Mr. Wynn had engaged in sexual harassment on numerous occasions over a long period.

In a statement to Politico, Mr. Wynn blamed the allegations on his ex-wife Elaine, “with whom I am involved in a terrible and nasty lawsuit in which she is seeking a revised divorce settlement.”

“The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous,” Mr. Wynn said. “We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits.”