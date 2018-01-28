Fort Washington, Md. (AP) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson has delivered a sermon at a Maryland church criticizing President Donald Trump and calling for more African Americans to turn out at ballot boxes.

The civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate spoke Sunday to parishioners at Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington. In a copy of his sermon sent to The Associated Press, Jackson said he believes Trump is “misleading” people.

He describes Trump as a “man of inherited wealth and privilege who seems to have no understanding of our situation.”

The onetime protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. says he believes there’s a “Southern progressive coalition just waiting to break out” if more black citizens are registered and vote during elections.

Jackson disclosed last year he has Parkinson’s disease.