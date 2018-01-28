By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 28, 2018

Fort Washington, Md. (AP) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson has delivered a sermon at a Maryland church criticizing President Donald Trump and calling for more African Americans to turn out at ballot boxes.

The civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate spoke Sunday to parishioners at Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington. In a copy of his sermon sent to The Associated Press, Jackson said he believes Trump is “misleading” people.

He describes Trump as a “man of inherited wealth and privilege who seems to have no understanding of our situation.”

The onetime protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. says he believes there’s a “Southern progressive coalition just waiting to break out” if more black citizens are registered and vote during elections.

Jackson disclosed last year he has Parkinson’s disease.

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide