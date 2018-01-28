NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) - Naval Station Newport will join installations across the nation in an annual training exercise to better prepare Navy security forces.

Exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2018 will be conducted on naval installations beginning Monday.

Naval Station Newport is holding training events through Feb. 9.

Officials say they want the public to know that the events are planned and are not in response to an emergency or threat.

There may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around the naval station or delays in base access.

Local residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. The station is coordinating with local law enforcement and first responders in advance.

The exercise is also designed to help Navy commands, other services and partners improve how they work together.