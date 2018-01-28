TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Federal officials are looking to establish two new Veteran Affairs outpatient clinics in Indiana.

U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly says the Department of Veterans Affairs is looking to lease sites for the clinics in Terre Haute and the west side of Indianapolis. Donnelly says the new clinics aim to bring health care closer to more military veterans living in Indiana.

The VA’s lease notices say it is planning to open the Terre Haute clinic in late 2021 and the Indianapolis clinic in mid-2022.

Richard Griffith of the VA’s Veteran Health Indiana told the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star that a survey found many veterans in western Indiana weren’t obtaining medical services to which they were entitled. Griffith said veterans shouldn’t have to drive to Indianapolis unless they need high-level treatment.

