Former 2016 presidential-primary contender Chris Christie will reportedly become a journalistic talking head.

According to NJ.com, citing “sources familiar with the discussions,” Mr. Christie will be an “occasional contributor” at ABC News.

The report was later confirmed by Politico.

According to Politico, Mr. Christie will debut with ABC on Tuesday evening, to comment on President Trump’s State of the Union address.

The official announcement of the relationship between ABC News and Mr. Christie, who has had a famously abrasive relationship with the press, will come Tuesday morning on “Good Morning America.”

