Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long said he won’t visit President Trump’s White House if his team defeats the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

“No, I’m not going to the White House,” Long said in an interview on Barstool Sports’ podcast Pardon My Take. “Are you kidding me?”

Long, who was originally drafted by the St. Louis Rams and is playing in his 10th NFL season, played for the Patriots last season. He was one of several players who skipped the team’s White House visit after New England defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Long is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Fox Sports studio analyst Howie Long.

Trump has been critical of NFL players protesting the national anthem, while Long has been supportive of anthem protesters, including his teammate, Malcolm Jenkins.

Long, a native of Charlottesville, Va., made headlines earlier this season when he pledged his entire 2017 salary to promote educational equality in his hometown and in the cities in which he has played professionally.