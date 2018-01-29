White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah said Monday that President Trump has confidence in FBI Director Christopher Wray, but said the agency needs to be cleared of political bias.

“The president has strong faith and belief in Christopher Wray, the new FBI director. He’s a man of integrity who we believe can clean up the upper ranks of the FBI and ensure that any questions about impropriety are resolved,” Mr. Shah said on CNN.

Mr. Trump and Republicans have accused the FBI of political bias regarding the investigation into the president’s campaign and the Russian government. Two officials at the agency, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, exchanged anti-Trump text messages while working on both the Trump investigation and the previous case of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Democrats have said the criticism is part of the Trump administration’s effort to undermine the investigation.