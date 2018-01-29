President Trump said that although he writes most tweets himself, he does sometimes dictate the messages to his staff, according to an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan that aired Sunday.

When asked if he is the one that actually writes the tweets himself, Mr. Trump said, “I do, I do.”

“I also give it to people and sometimes I’ll have, I had one case where a lawyer did a tweet,” he added.

John Dowd, the president’s personal lawyer, told CNN last year that he tweeted on Mr. Trump’s account once in reference to the firing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Mr. Trump was also asked about the timing of the tweets, which usually come out in the early morning hours or late at night, explaining that he usually sends them when he has down time in his day.

“Perhaps in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast and lunch,” Mr. Trump said.

“Generally speaking during the early morning, I can do that then I am busy during the day. I sometimes just dictate out things to my people,” he added.



