The House Intelligence Committee could vote on Monday to release a controversial, classified memo alleging that the FBI and Justice Department abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to spy on Trump campaign associates during the 2016 presidential election cycle.

The committee’s website states a meeting for Monday 5 p.m. EST, but it does not reveal whether members plan to vote to make public the so-called FISA abuse memo.

Republicans hold a 13-to-nine advantage on the committee, which means a vote along party lines could clear the four-page document for public circulation, provided the White House also approves.

While Republican lawmakers have been reluctant to discuss details of the document, information has spilled out as Washington’s interest has reached a frenzy.

Sources have been reported as saying the memo describes FBI abuses of FISA surveillance laws with officials using the controversial anti-Trump dossier to partially justify surveillance of former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

Further reports said the memo, which has been championed by committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, is critical of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe for their oversight roles.

Democratic lawmakers have dismissed it as a set of misleading talking points aimed at discrediting the DOJ, FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller’s overall investigation of Russian election meddling. Last week, the DOJ sent Mr. Nunes a letter urging him not to release it — stating that such an act would be “extremely reckless.”

Also last week, committee Democrats wrote an alternate version of the memo, which they have discussed releasing.

President Trump has voiced support for the Nunes memo release.

On Sunday his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted a bet of $100 that the House Intelligence Committee’s lead Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff would leak the Democrats’ version before the committee releases Mr. Nunes’ version.