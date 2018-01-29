SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers stung by an allegation of sexual harassment against a senator last fall say they’ll make recommendations to improve how the Capitol deals with the issue by year’s end.

The House Sexual Discrimination and Harassment Task Force met Monday.

Democratic House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie of Chicago says the task force will study state agencies’ procedures for dealing with harassment and discrimination and borrow from the best.

The hearing was just days after a Legislative Inspector General’s report found that Sen. Ira Silverstein (SIHL’-vur-steen) acted unprofessionally while working on legislation with advocate Denise Rotheimer but did not harass her.

Rotheimer told a news conference earlier Monday that Porter had ignored critical evidence in her case against Silverstein. She also says the task force refused to let her testify.