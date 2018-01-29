The House Intelligence Committee voted late Monday to release a controversial, classified memo alleging that the FBI and Justice Department abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to spy on Trump campaign associates during the 2016 presidential election cycle.

The committee’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, told reporters at the Capitol that committee voted along party lines to make public the so-called FISA abuse memo, provided the White House also approves its dissemination.

While Republican lawmakers have been reluctant to discuss details of what had been a classified document, information has spilled out as Washington’s interest has reached a frenzy.

The memo reportedly describes FBI abuses of FISA surveillance laws with officials using the controversial anti-Trump dossier, penned by ex-British Intelligence officer Christopher Steele, as a partial justification to observe former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

Additional sources said the memo, which was compiled by committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes and his staff, is critical of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe for their oversight roles.

The debate over the memo became bogged down in partisan trench warfare with committee Democrats writing an alternate version of the memo last week.

On Monday night, Mr. Schiff said the committee had also voted along party line to not release the Democrats version of the memo.