After months of weak fundraising, the Democratic National Committee’s CEO will reportedly leave the job after less than a year.

According to NBC News, Jess O’Connell will leave her job next month as the DNC’s top day-to-day official, overseeing the party headquarters during a chairman’s usual absences on high-profile tasks.

DNC fundraising also has stabilized, though it hasn’t recovered completely, NBC News reported.

New DNC chairman Tom Perez took that post in the wake of cratering fundraising and renewed intra-party bickering over DNC favoritism in the 2016 presidential primaries. Mr. Perez immediately began the search for a new CEO and Ms. O’Connell will help in the task, NBC reported Monday evening.

According to a DNC official, Ms. O’Connell is leaving the post for personal reasons and to avoid interference with the 2018 midterm elections.

“Rebuilding the party will take time. While it isn’t an easy task, we developed a strategy, we implemented it, and we won races up and down the ballot in 2017,” Ms. O’Connell told NBC in a statement. “While I’ve made the decision to pass the baton, our work remains far from over and under Tom Perez’s leadership and direction, our party will continue to build on the progress we’ve made in 2017.”

