Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday that President Trump’s immigration proposal is something Congress can work with to draft a new plan that includes Dreamer protections and reform to the overall system.

“The president has given us a proposal that’s very credible, something to work with, and maybe we can finally find a middle ground here,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

The senator said he agrees with ending the diversity lottery system and divvying up those visas in another way, instead of basing them solely on where a person comes from, but he disagrees with limiting legal immigration overall. He said creating a merit-based immigration system, which gives preference to those highly skilled workers, would create an imbalance in the economy.

Mr. Graham said he understands Democrats’ dislike of Mr. Trump, but said he hopes coming to a deal takes priority over personal issues.

“I hope the Democrats will swallow hard, take a deep breath — I know President Trump is hard to deal with at times — and take what I think is a pretty darn good offer,” he said.