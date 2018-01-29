Rep. Pete Sessions said Monday that Dreamers should not have a path to citizenship in the new immigration bill.

“The people who’ve come across, we have not thrown them out of the country. There is no plan to do that. They’re allowed to work, they’ve been given free education, we’ve allowed them to have in-state tuition. I think we’ve been very good, and we should be,” Mr. Sessions, Texas Republican, said on CNN.

He said that giving Dreamers — those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — citizenship means giving them access to programs like Social Security, which the country cannot afford. He said that if these programs were reformed to be more sustainable in the long-term, then citizenship for Dreamers could be a discussion.

“The bottom line is we need to change the systems that you’re talking about where they’re actuarially sound,” he said.

In the meantime, he said they should be given legal status and the ability to remain and work in the U.S.

Instead of a government savings plan, he proposed a private system for Dreamers to save their money for retirement.

“The facts of the case are that they ought to be given the opportunity to save their own money to be a part of their own system, if they would choose, and it’s called 401k and other savings activities,” Mr. Sessions explained.