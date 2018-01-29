Rep. Scott Taylor said Monday that lawmakers should not “overpoliticize” the story concerning anti-Trump text messages from FBI officials involved in the special counsel’s case.

“I would caution folks in my own party not to overpoliticize this, to let the facts, let the text messages speak for themselves,” Mr. Taylor, Virginia Republican, said on CNN.

FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page — who were involved in a romantic relationship — exchanged text messages about their dislike toward President Trump while working on both the Hillary Clinton email case and later the special counsel’s investigation of Mr. Trump.

Republicans have said that the messages show political bias in the investigation and that the two officials need to testify in connection with the investigation. Democrats have said Republicans are working to undermine the case into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.