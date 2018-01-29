Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that any information regarding possible improper conduct regarding FISA warrants should be reviewed prior to releasing them to the public.

“I would actually agree that I think until people at the Justice Department have an opportunity to look at it, we would not want to do anything that would compromise sources and methods,” Mr. Spicer said on MSNBC.

The House Intelligence Committee plans to vote Monday on whether to release a memo drafted by Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, about intelligence officials allegedly leaving out certain information when trying to obtain surveillance warrants on Trump campaign aides.

Some Republicans would like to memo released, while others say it jeopardizes intelligence methods. Democrats would like the memo released to the rest of the Congress prior to releasing the information publicly.

Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, including chairman Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican, say they have not seen the memo or intelligence it’s referencing.