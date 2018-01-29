KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - The Latest on the conflict in Afghanistan (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

At least 11 Afghan soldiers are dead after Islamic State militants attacked troops guarding a military academy in the capital, Kabul. Sixteen others were wounded.

The attack was the latest in a wave of relentless violence in Kabul this month unleashed by the Taliban and the rival Islamic State group. The violence has killed scores and left hundreds wounded.

Witnesses said Monday’s attack started before dawn, and that fighting continued long after daybreak.

Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri says a suicide bomber struck the military unit responsible for providing security for the academy, setting off a gunbattle with the troops.

The spokesman says at least five insurgents were involved in the morning assault. He said two of the attackers were killed in the gunbattle, two detonated their suicide vests and one was arrested.

8 a.m.

An Afghan official and an eyewitness say blasts have been heard and a gunbattle is occurring near a military academy in the capital Kabul.

Afzal Aman, commander of the Army Garrison, says an army unit was attacked with hand grenades around the area of the Marshal Fahim academy Monday.

Hashmat Faqeri, a resident near the site, told The Associated Press he has heard sounds of explosions and he confirmed a gunbattle is ongoing near the academy.

There is no word of any possible casualty. All roads leading to the military academy are blocked by the Afghan security forces.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents have increased their attacks on high-profile targets in Kabul especially in recent days.