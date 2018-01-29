President Trump said recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan have only steeled his resolve against negotiating with the Taliban.

“There’s no talking with the Taliban,” Mr. Trump said as he hosted members of the U.N. Security Council for lunch at the White House. “We’ll finish what we have to finish” in Afghanistan.

A suicide attack killed at least 11 Afghan troops Monday at Afghanistan’s premier military academy. Last weekend, an ambulance packed with explosives detonated on a street in Kabul, killing about 100 and injuring dozens more.

“Innocent people are being killed left and right,” Mr. Trump said. “We don’t want to talk to the Taliban. The atrocities they’re committing … it’s horrible.”

The president said he and the Security Council would be discussing “what more we can do to defeat the Taliban.”

“It’s a whole different fight over there,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re all out, and that’s taking place right now, and it’s a whole new front. And it’s a whole new set of principles that we’re being governed by.”