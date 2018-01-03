Sen. Ben Cardin said Wednesday that several factors regarding North Korea have changed in the past year, but he argued diplomacy was still President Trump’s best option.

“A lot of factors have changed since President Obama. North Korea currently has now a functioning nuclear weapon. We know that. They have a delivery system. We’re not sure how effective that delivery system is, so the circumstances have changed over the last year,” Mr. Cardin, Maryland Democrat, said on CNN.

“The best way to deal with that is through a surge in diplomacy,” he added.

Mr. Cardin said that Mr. Trump’s actions, particularly regarding his tweets aimed at North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, have not been helpful toward building diplomacy.

Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday that his so-called “nuclear button” was “bigger” than the North Korean leader, who tweeted that he has his nuclear button out “at all times.”

This is not the first Twitter exchange between the two men, but tensions between the countries have escalated in the past year.