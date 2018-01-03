HONOLULU (AP) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has named a former Army Ranger with two Bronze stars to be interim U.S. attorney for Hawaii.

Kenji Price is among 17 temporary U.S. attorneys announced Wednesday to take the place of some of the dozens of Obama administration holdovers ordered to resign last year.

According to the Department of Justice, Price is a former federal prosecutor who worked organized crime, public corruption and international drug trafficking cases.

Price grew up in Hawaii. He focuses on white collar criminal defense and commercial litigation at a Honolulu firm.

The vacancies had been temporarily filled by prosecutors who are permitted to serve in that position for just 300 days. The White House still hasn’t nominated anyone to serve permanently as top prosecutor in the 17 districts.