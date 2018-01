A bedroom blaze in the home of former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary had to be extinguished in Chappaqua, New York on Wednesday.

New Castle police say a fire needed to be extinguished this week inside the home purchased nearly 20 years ago by the Clintons. No injuries were reported.

Details were not provided as to property damage at the 1.1 acre estate.

The couple purchased the home in 1999 for $1.7 million, an affiliate of USA Today reported Wednesday.