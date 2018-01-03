CHICAGO (AP) - A U.S. Army veteran from Mexico with a felony drug conviction has taken his deportation case to a federal appeals court.

Miguel Perez Jr. came to the country legally. He joined the Army in 2001 and served two tours in Afghanistan.

However, the 39-year-old faces deportation because of the drug case. He’s been in custody at a Wisconsin detention facility since he was released from prison in 2016.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports his case was argued Wednesday before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It’s unclear when the judges will rule.

Esperanza Perez says her son served his time and shouldn’t be deported.

Supporters blame the drug conviction on an error of judgment due to head injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder. Advocacy groups want Gov. Bruce Rauner to pardon Perez.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/