Rep. Jim Himes said Wednesday that the questionable dossier did not launch the Russia probe as some Republicans have asserted.

“There may very well be errors in the dossier. It is not finished intelligence. It is a collection of information that would not pass muster with the CIA or the FBI. But there are still very many open questions about some of the allegations in that dossier,” Mr. Himes, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

“But the point is of course the FBI did not rely exclusively on that dossier in order to open the investigation,” he added.

Most of the dossier has not been verified, including some scandalous information about President Trump. Republicans say the information should not have been considered when looking into allegations of collusion since the totality of the document has not been confirmed as true.

CNN reported in April that some of the information in the dossier was used to obtain a FISA warrant for former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The report said that in order to get the warrant, the information used would have had to be verified.