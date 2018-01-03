A man who was freed from Taliban captivity in October has been charged with multiple accounts of sexual assault as well as other crimes, BuzzFeed News reported.

Joshua Boyle, a Canadian man who was held captive for five years, is facing 15 charges in Ottawa, Canada. He is accused of committing the crimes between when he was released and Dec. 30, according to the CBC.

Few details were available about the nature of the crimes, but his wife, Caitlan Coleman, an American, said that they were likely due to changes in his behavior their time as prisoners.

Ms. Coleman was pregnant when the two were taken while hiking in Afghanistan in 2012. They had additional children in captivity, but claim one of them was killed before they were freed.